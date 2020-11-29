Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,631,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.57. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $155.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

