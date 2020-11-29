Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,611,004. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.