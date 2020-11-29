Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $411,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.25 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

