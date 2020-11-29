Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $286,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 432.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 147.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

