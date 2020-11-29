Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 5,590 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

