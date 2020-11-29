Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 1,506 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $212.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,854 shares of company stock valued at $156,691,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

