Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 5,575 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

