Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,156 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 118,340 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 311,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

