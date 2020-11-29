Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,880,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 361,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

