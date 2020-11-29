National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$0.20 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TV. Eight Capital lowered Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.15 price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.17.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. Trevali Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

