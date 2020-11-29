National Bank Financial Raises Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

TSE:MTL opened at C$9.90 on Friday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.44. The firm has a market cap of $959.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.