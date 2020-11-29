National Bank Financial Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.30.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$30.40 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

