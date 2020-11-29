National Bank Financial Boosts Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$43.00

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.25.

Shares of BLX opened at C$40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,304.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$43.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.35.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

