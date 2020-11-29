Nano (NANO) Price Up 40.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Nano has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $158.04 million and $13.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00006571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,050.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.39 or 0.03060176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.01547680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00414667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00672633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00411501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00034963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

