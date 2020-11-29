MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives $209.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MyoKardia in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK remained flat at $$224.91 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.00. MyoKardia has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MyoKardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MyoKardia by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after acquiring an additional 933,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MyoKardia by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after acquiring an additional 532,583 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,020,000 after purchasing an additional 357,591 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 413,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 311,295 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,526,000 after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares during the period.

MyoKardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

