MVB Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.28.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

