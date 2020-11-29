MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $225.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average is $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

