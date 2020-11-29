MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 2,400 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CSFB increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

HCA opened at $153.05 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

