MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 150,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 106,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $119.19 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

