MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 134,956 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 134,956 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Netflix stock opened at $491.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

