MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,003 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after buying an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,938,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.