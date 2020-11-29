MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 62,000 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,741,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.77.

DE opened at $261.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

