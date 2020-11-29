MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 25,716 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FedEx by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 90,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

NYSE FDX opened at $287.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $296.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

