MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,339,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $61,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,626 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 37,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.