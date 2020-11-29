MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,032 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $56.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

