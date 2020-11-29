MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

EXC stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

