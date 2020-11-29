MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $9.12 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 535.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Hershey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hershey by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

