MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $7.34 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49,562 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in salesforce.com by 89.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.17.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $4,051,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,568,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,237,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 535,699 shares of company stock valued at $135,293,365 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $247.63 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average of $218.00.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

