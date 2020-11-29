MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $19.07 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

NYSE:DFS opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

