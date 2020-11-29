MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $14.87 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543,322 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 60.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.48 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

