MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.