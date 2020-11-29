MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NYSE PLAN opened at $68.81 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.