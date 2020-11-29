MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 42,796 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

