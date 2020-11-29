MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

