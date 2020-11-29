MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 49.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $224.00 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day moving average of $184.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -155.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

