MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 205,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after purchasing an additional 785,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $48.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

