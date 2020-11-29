MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 108,972 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,972 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

