MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

