MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 233,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 264,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $7,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $45.62 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

