MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 75,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 192.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.11% of Globe Life worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,690.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $12,337,010. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.