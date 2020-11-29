MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Get MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €94.50 ($111.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 47.78. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.60.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.