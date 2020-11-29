Morgan Stanley Upgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Overweight

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $156.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,927,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,326,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.