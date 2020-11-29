Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPF opened at $1.45 on Friday. Hays has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

