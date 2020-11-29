Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Shares of MCO opened at $277.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.37 and its 200-day moving average is $278.91. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $268,507,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $68,682,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

