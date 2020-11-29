Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,374,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 624,806 shares of company stock valued at $45,104,968. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $127.03 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $130.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.