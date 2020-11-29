MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

MingZhu Logistics’ (NASDAQ:YGMZ) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 30th. MingZhu Logistics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During MingZhu Logistics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

YGMZ opened at $4.17 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.