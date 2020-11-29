Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $55,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,126.68 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,085.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $929.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.