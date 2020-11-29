Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

NYSE:MDT opened at $114.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

