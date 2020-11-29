Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $128.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of MDT opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

