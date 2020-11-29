Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

